Jury Orders Johnson & Johnson to Pay a $417-Million Over Cancer Link to Its Talc

Johnson & Johnson has been ordered by a California jury to pay $417 million, for failing to warn a 63-year-old woman diagnosed with terminal ovarian cancer about the risks of using its talcum products for feminine hygiene. LA Times reports that after two days of deliberating, jurors awarded the defendant Eva Echeverria, $70 million in compensatory damages and $347 million in punitive damages. The jury panel found there was a connection between her ovarian cancer and the baby powder. This marks the largest award given out in a number of suits claiming that the company’s talc powder causes ovarian cancer. Before Monday, the largest verdict was for $110 million. There are still more than 4,500 claims in the rest of the country alleging J&J ignored studies linking its Baby Powder to Cancer.