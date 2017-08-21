Jack’s Nine @ 9, August 21, 1987

Monday, August 21
The year was 1987. On August 21st, Bon Jovi’s Slippery When Wet album was in its first week of release, without a song in the Top 10. Mohammed Ali was elected to the Boxing Hall of Fame, and Michael Jackson’s “Bad” video was about to be seen for the first time.
Nine songs and moments from this day in ’87; here are the songs that were burning up the charts!
Madonna-Who’s That Girl
Los Lobos-La Bamba
Suzanne Vega-Luka
Richard Marx-Don’t Mean Nothing
Debbie Gibson-Only In My Dreams
Whitesnake-Here I Go Again
The Jets-Cross My Broken Heart
Starship-It’s Not Over Till It’s Over
U2-I Still Haven’t Found What I’m Looking For