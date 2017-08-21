Jack’s Nine @ 9, August 21, 1987

Monday, August 21

The year was 1987. On August 21st, Bon Jovi’s Slippery When Wet album was in its first week of release, without a song in the Top 10. Mohammed Ali was elected to the Boxing Hall of Fame, and Michael Jackson’s “Bad” video was about to be seen for the first time.

Nine songs and moments from this day in ’87; here are the songs that were burning up the charts!

Madonna-Who’s That Girl

Los Lobos-La Bamba

Suzanne Vega-Luka

Richard Marx-Don’t Mean Nothing

Debbie Gibson-Only In My Dreams

Whitesnake-Here I Go Again

The Jets-Cross My Broken Heart

Starship-It’s Not Over Till It’s Over

U2-I Still Haven’t Found What I’m Looking For