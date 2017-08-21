Solar Eclipse Live Stream | LIVE NASA COVERAGE

In Case You Want To Know What’s In Your Zits

Admit it! You love watching pimple popping videos. There’s something so satisfying about it. Gross, but satisfying.

So have you ever wondered what’s in a zit? What exactly is that goo that comes squishing out?

We call it pus, but really it’s a big ole mixture of disgusting. We’re talking bacteria, dead skin cells, white blood cells, and sebum.

If you have excess sebum, it can clog your pores making it a feasting ground for bacteria. Once the bacteria attack, your body plays defense sending white blood cells to the site cause the area to become inflamed. That inflammation becomes a zit.

Now, what’s worse than the infection…actually popping the zit. As much fun as it is, you’re just opening up a gateway for more bacteria to the already infected pore.

What did we learn here? Don’t pop your zits!

