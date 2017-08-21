Elon Musk Warns United Nations Against Killer Robots

Elon Musk, the brains behind Tesla and Space X, delivered an open letter to the United Nations warning of the dangers of robotics. The isn’t the first time Musk has spoken out about the potential consequences of artificial intelligence. In the letter Musk described the current autonomous arms race as a ‘Pandora’s box,’ which once opened will be nearly impossible to close.

Musk went on to say that:

“Lethal autonomous weapons threaten to become the third revolution in warfare. Once developed, they will permit armed conflict to be fought at a scale greater than ever, and at timescales faster than humans can comprehend.”

The U.N. didn’t take Musk’s warnings lightly. In total 89 members of the United Nations singed the open letter.

Via TMZ