Death Diving Is The New Must Watch Extreme Sport

Filed Under: 100.3 Jack FM, 2017, Death Diving, Diving, extreme sports, Video, World Championship

Olympic diving has its place. Its up there on the list of the most elegant and graceful sports, but sometimes you don’t want graceful. There’s a new sport out there that’s taking professional diving to a whole new level. Death diving is essentially a bunch of athletes jumping off very high platforms with the goal of getting as close to extreme bodily harm as possible.

Its risky, crazy and very, very entertaining and you’re in luck because we’ve got all the highlights from the 2017 Death Diving world championship in the video above.

Via Barstool Sports

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 100.3 Jack FM - Dallas, TX

Radio.com App
All Access Pass With Billy Kidd
WIN Stuff

Listen Live