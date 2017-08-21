Death Diving Is The New Must Watch Extreme Sport

Olympic diving has its place. Its up there on the list of the most elegant and graceful sports, but sometimes you don’t want graceful. There’s a new sport out there that’s taking professional diving to a whole new level. Death diving is essentially a bunch of athletes jumping off very high platforms with the goal of getting as close to extreme bodily harm as possible.

Its risky, crazy and very, very entertaining and you’re in luck because we’ve got all the highlights from the 2017 Death Diving world championship in the video above.

Via Barstool Sports