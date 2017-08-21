Coach Of The Year Cancels Practices And Gives His Players Tickets To Kendrick Lamar

Preseasons can get pretty rough. Anyone who played in college or even high school remembers those hellish two-a-days in the hot summer sun. Well Nebraska coach Mike Riley took pity on his exhausted players and gave them the day off. That’s great and all but Mike didn’t stop there. He surprised his team with tickets to see Kendrick Lamar. You can imagine how excited the team was. Well, you actually don’t have too, luckily someone managed to film the teams reaction. Check out the video below. Its worth it to see a whole room full of people absolutely explode with excitement.

Via CBS Sports