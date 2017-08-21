Car Thieves Arrested After Their Lamborghini Getaway Car Catches Fire

(Photo by John Keeble/Getty Images)

I bet the carjackers didn’t expect it to end like that.

Maybe a Lamborghini wasn’t the best car to try and steal. NBC DFW reports that, At about 8 a.m. Sunday, police said two people carjacked a valet at the Omni Hotel in downtown Dallas. Dallas police and sheriff’s units followed the car until it stopped on the ramp at the interchange of Interstate 20 and Interstate 45. Police said the vehicle stopped when the vehicle caught fire and became disabled. The two people were taken into police custody.

