Anonymous Donor Provides School Supplies For Every Student At Texas Elementary School

School supply lists seem to expand year by year, and when the time comes to finally do some back to school shopping, it can be stressful for parents and kids alike.

An anonymous donor, however, wanted to make sure for at least one Texas school, their students started the new year totally stress free. The California woman donated nearly every single item for students enrolled at Rosebud Primary in Rosebud, Texas.

The donor first contacted Rosebud Primary first grade teacher Kendra Lorenz through an online organization, Donors Choose. The donor first provided supplies for Lorenz’ class, but soon their partnership soon led to the donor providing supplies for the entire school, which serves just over 200 students. Lorenz said, “”You can’t put into words how much that support means.”

Via KWTX

