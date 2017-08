Yes, I know some of us can’t get over Chester Bennington’s death that happened just a month ago, but his memory is still alive in our hearts and through his music.

The famous Jay-Z paid tribute to Chester, during his concert. The rapper and Linkin Park had a song together, remaking of Encore/Numb. Everyone was singing there hearts out as the song played and Jay-Z wanted to recognize the passing of his friend.

Check out the video.

We will always miss you Chester! RIP

-Marco A. Salinas