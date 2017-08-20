Director Of ‘The Lion King’ Reveals Secret About The Movie

The director and producer of the movie The Lion King revealed to Fox News that Mufasa and Scar are NOT related!

It’s not like family royalty where the brother will be the next king, it’s actually the one who wants the title the most.

“The way lions operate in the wold… when the male lion gets old, another rogue lion comes and kills the head of the pride. What that does is it causes the female lions to go into heat [to reproduce], and then the new younger lion kills the king and then he kills all the babies. Now he’s the new lion that’s running the pride.”

This is why in the movie, Scar kills Mufasa because he wanted the title of being king of the pride, it doesn’t pass down to the sons.

The remake of the movie will come out in July 2019.

Marco A. Salinas