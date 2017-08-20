Confederate Statues Will Be Taken Down By December

According to WFAA, Dallas Mayor Pro Tem Dwaine Caraway says the Confederate statues will come down by December, but is asking the citizens of Dallas to figure out where should they place them?

“That’s the next problem. Where do they go?,” Caraway says. “What do you do. That is not something that we the city council should make the decision on. We have to hear from the people and have input.”

A few city council members are wanting to take down the statues right away, but they cannot rush things through. Another topic that has been going around is the naming of a few Dallas schools since some are named after Confederate soldiers.

-Marco A. Salinas