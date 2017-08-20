BREAKING: Search Underway After USS John S. McCain Collides With Merchant Ship

According to the U.S. Navy, the USS John S. McCain a guided-missile destroyer, collided with a merchant vessel east of Singapore late this evening.

According to officials, search and rescue efforts are underway. The Singaporean Navy is sending assets to assist and aid the USS America in it’s efforts.

It is reported the Navy destroyer was on en route to Singapore after finishing “routine patrols” in the South China Sea. The involved merchant vessel ALNIC MC, is a 30,000 ton oil/chemical tanker, according to CBSdfw.