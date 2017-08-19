Top 11 Must Have Eateries in DFW

Everything really is “bigger and better” in Texas, especially when it comes to food in DFW. “Only In Your State” has compiled a list of what they consider to be the top 11 ‘do-not-miss’ eating establishments in around Dallas – Fort Worth. What are your favorite ‘must-haves’ in DFW?

1. Velvet Taco – 3012 N. Henderson Ave., Dallas

2. Wolfgang Puck Five Sixty – 300 Reunion Blvd. E., Dallas

3. Joe T. Garcia’s – 2201 N. Commerce St., Fort Worth

4. Jimmy’s Food Store – 4901 Bryan St., Dallas

5. Shinjuku Station – 711 W. Magnolia Ave., Fort Worth

6. Reata – 310 Houston Street, Fort Worth

7. Rodeo Goat – 2636 Bledsoe St., Fort Worth

8. Rise No. 1 – 4360 W. Lovers Lane, Dallas

9. Pecan Lodge – 2702 Main St., Dallas

10. H3 Ranch – 105 E. Exchange Ave, Fort Worth

11. Heim Craft Barbecue – 1109 W. Magnolia St., Fort Worth