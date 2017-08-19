TIME Names 6 Best Cities, One Is In The Metroplex

According to TIME.com, they picked out, what they believed are the six BEST CITIES in the country. This factors in on job growth, cheap housing, great schools and things that these cities have. Here are the five best cities by REGION and are not in order:

Northeast: Boston, MA

Southeast: Raleigh, NC

Midwest: Columbus, OH

Mountains: Colorado Springs, CO

West: Portland, OR

The best city in the South region is the one and only……….. ARLINGTON, TX!

According to the article, not only it’s the Entertainment Capital of Texas, but also is home to jobs like GM and Texas Heath, with the 2 major cities being Dallas and Fort Worth only roughly 20-30 mins apart, it is a great place to live for families who are looking to live outside of the city, but living in a town with city-like features.

-Marco A. Salinas