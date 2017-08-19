Lost Engagement Ring Turns Up 13 Years Later Wrapped Around A Carrot

We have a feeling this story will somehow end up at Grand Prairie’s Ripley’s Believe It Or Not!
84-year-old Mary Grams was devastated when she lost her engagement ring back in 2004. She even went out and replaced it with a smaller ring: so her husband wouldn’t be upset that she lost it.
It turns out she lost it while pulling weeds at her farm in Alberta, Canada: and it recently turned up 13 years later wrapped around a carrot (check out Mary and the tricked-out carrot below)! Mary’s daughter Colleen Daley made the discovery.
Sadly, Mary’s husband passed away five years ago: and wasn’t able to enjoy the find.
The coolest part of the story, though: the ring still fits!
This isn’t the first time this has happened: a wedding ring lost for three years appeared around a carrot last November.
Source: Fox News
