It’s Official: Blue Bell Has Made It Into Outer Space (Again)

As you’re reading this, someone in space is eating vanilla, chocolate and/or birthday cake-flavored Blue Bell ice cream: 250 miles above the Earth!

This past week, Elon Musk’s SpaceX Dragon cargo spacecraft delivered individual small cups of Blue Bell ice cream to NASA’s International Space Station (no freeze-dried ice cream this time!). The tasty Texas treat was shipped in freezers that will, in turn, be loaded with samples from research done on the I.S.S. and returned back to earth in mid-September. That means all of the ice cream will need to be eaten by then (shouldn’t be a problem: a bunch of those on-board, when on Earth, live in Houston, Texas!).

The first Blue Bell ice cream was sent into space in 1995: and has been on several missions between then and now (including the 2006 Space Shuttle Atlantis mission).

So when you’re watching the solar eclipse on Monday, maybe you should enjoy some Blue Bell…because a bunch of our NASA astronauts are!

Source: GuideLive

Follow Jack on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram @JACKFMDFW!

©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.