Fort Worth Restaurant Owner Locks Thief Inside Freezer

Justice is served cold.

Paco’s Mexican Cuisine in Fort Worth had an unexpected guest on Friday night. The restaurants owner Francisco Islas, noticed someone rummaging through the freezer. Islas told the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, “I startled him when I asked him, ‘What are you looking for in here?’ He looked at me, just stunned.” Islas saw an unusual bag by the thief’s side and locked him inside instead of engaging him. Police arrived 20 minutes later and found more than $400 in food items. Islas said He had “a ribeye, some quail, a bunch of sausage links, some pork tenderloin.”

