“The Jetsons” Receive New Live-Action Series

ABC has officially ordered a “Jetsons” live-action series. The series will be based on the classic cartoon, featured in a multi-cam sitcom 100 years into the future.

Gary Janetti, writer and producer of ‘Family Guy’ and ‘Will & Grace’, will write and produce this series as well.

The original “Jetsons” animated series aired a total of 24 episodes on ABC from 1962-1963. The series followed George, Jane, Judy, and Elroy Jetson along with their robot maid Rosie and family dog Astro. More than 20 years later the series was revived by Hanna-Barbera and syndicated 41 new episodes. “Jetsons: The Movie” hit theaters in 1990, and was the last original ‘Jetsons’ project.

