The Cast of Halloweentown are Reuniting for a Tribute to Debbie Reynolds

Did you know St. Helens, Oregon the town where the film was shot hosts an annual pumpkin lighting ceremony just like in the movie.

This year the ceremony will be extra special. Kimberly J. Brown, announced in a YouTube video Tuesday that The original cast of Halloweentown will be coming together for the first time since the shot the last film to honor the late Debbie Reynolds. “This year we wanted to do something extra-special,” Brown said. “Unfortunately, late last year we lost the incomparable Debbie Reynolds, who played Grandma Aggie. And while I was so sad, I was also happy for her that she was at peace with her daughter Carrie, whom she loved so much. … We wanted to do a special tribute to her and her role as Grandma Aggie and have a small monument set up there for her. So we’re going to do that this year during the lighting ceremony.” Check out the video below.