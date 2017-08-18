Snooki Asks JWoww If She Would Still Hook Up With Pauly D, And Things Get Awkward Pretty Quick

What’s a proper Jersey Shore reunion without a proper discussion of everyone’s past hookups and carnal exploits?

Pauly D and The Situation mention just how tiring it was trying to entertain multiple women at once, and how Pauly D even got “bored.” But things get awkward super quick, when Snooki asks her bestie JWoww if she would still hook up with Pauly D.

If you remember, way back on the first episode of Jersey Shore, Pauly D and JWoww began hooking up before JWoww stopped everything because she had a boyfriend. Now, JWoww is married with a family, and we’re surprised Snooki forgot that.

The Jersey Shore reunion special is scheduled to air on E! this Sunday, August 20.

Via Buzzfeed