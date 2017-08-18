OMG! NO! Vagina Nails Should NOT Be A Thing

Filed Under: female anatomy, manicure, Nails, Private Parts, vagina nails
(Photo by Koichi Kamoshida/Getty Images)

It’s been a weird week for fashion accessories. First we gave you crotch charms. Now, we give you vagina nails.

In the event that being born with one of your very own isn’t enough “girl power,” you can put your lady bits on your nails. And it doesn’t just stop at the vajayjay, there’s room for the penis and breasts too. If you feel like taking things a step further, go ahead and add some jewels!

WARNING! The pics you are about to see are fairly graphic and surprisingly detailed…like you could use them in an anatomy class.

You give her vagina nails

A post shared by Tasha (@tasha_tarsenko) on

Seriously, why? WHY?

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 100.3 Jack FM - Dallas, TX

Radio.com App
All Access Pass With Billy Kidd
WIN Stuff

Listen Live