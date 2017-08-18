OMG! NO! Vagina Nails Should NOT Be A Thing

It’s been a weird week for fashion accessories. First we gave you crotch charms. Now, we give you vagina nails.

In the event that being born with one of your very own isn’t enough “girl power,” you can put your lady bits on your nails. And it doesn’t just stop at the vajayjay, there’s room for the penis and breasts too. If you feel like taking things a step further, go ahead and add some jewels!

WARNING! The pics you are about to see are fairly graphic and surprisingly detailed…like you could use them in an anatomy class.

💥Pussy Power💥 Thanks to @asabree I've got 2 extra vags which means everything I touch will turn into a magical vagina! Xo to @fingerbangportland 😘 A post shared by Project Object (@projectobject.co) on Aug 14, 2017 at 8:17pm PDT

I was a little too excited to do these requested #vaginanails 💅🏼😬 #fingerbangportland #fingerbangpdx #nailart A post shared by Katrina (@katrinamarieee) on May 4, 2016 at 3:38pm PDT

You give her vagina nails A post shared by Tasha (@tasha_tarsenko) on Jul 28, 2016 at 10:28am PDT

@topknotnails 3D vulvas for @mariahgalaviz inspired by @theeditorialnail 👄🐈🍯🌷💦#vaginanails #3Dnails #magicfingers #nailchurch #fingerbangme #fingerbang #fingerbangportland A post shared by FINGER BANG (@fingerbangportland) on Jul 29, 2017 at 2:25pm PDT

THE CLITS TITS AND DICKS NAIL for @oswaldscannibal! Have fun at the art fair in Mexico City! #vaginanails #nailswag #nails #nailart #nailartclub #swag #LA A post shared by NAILSWAG (@nail_swag) on Jan 31, 2014 at 2:13pm PST

Seriously, why? WHY?