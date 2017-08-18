Man Fined For Driving 60 MPH With No Hands While Using Two Phones At The Same Time

By JT
England, Operation Tramline, Phone Use In Car, Surrey, Surrey Police
Photo Credit: Sophia Kembowski/AFP/Getty Images

Recently in Surrey, England a driver did some major multitasking.

They were driving 60 MPH…with no hands on the wheel…while using two iPhones (one in each hand)!

Don’t believe me?  Just check out the picture the Surrey Police tweeted out below!

It turns out the driver wasn’t a UK resident: so they weren’t given any marks on their license.  However, the Surrey Police have kind of a cool initiative called “Operation Tramline” that has semi-trucks driving around the town catching zero-tolerance illegal phone users (the trucks sit up higher than the average car: which makes it easier for the police to catch offenders).  Even better: they publicly shame the criminals by posting their videos and photos on the department’s Twitter page!

It’s hard to believe, but this wasn’t the first time the Surrey Police have caught someone doing this: a different man had done the same thing a couple of days before!

Source: iDrop News

