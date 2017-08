Friday, August 18

National Aviation Day is tomorrow (Saturday, August 19)!  Here are some of our favorite #JACK style songs about flight, the sky, and even a little space!

Lenny Kravitz-Fly Away

The Fixx-Red Skies

Pat Benatar-Shadows Of The Night

Tom Petty-Learning To Fly

Nena-99 Red Balloons

Coldplay-Speed Of Sound

Peter Schilling-Major Tom

Sugar Ray-Fly

Mr. Mister-Broken Wings