Here’s Why Billy Idol Didn’t Play The Villain In ‘Terminator 2’

Can you imagine Billy Idol playing the T-1000 in Terminator 2: Judgement Day? Well, it almost happened.

In a recent interview promoting the 3D theatrical release of Terminator 2: Judgement Day, Robert Patrick (who actually did end up playing the T-1000 in T2) said, “Billy Idol was set to do the role of the T-1000, as I understand. I can tell you that I saw Billy’s image when I went to Stan Winston after I got the role. Unfortunately, he got into a motorcycle accident and busted up his leg, so he wasn’t able to physically do what the role demanded.”

Can you imagine Billy Idol getting riddled with bullets (and surviving) or being made of liquid metal? I think he would have been amazing!

Source: Cinema Blend

