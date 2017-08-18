Check Out These Fresh Celebrity Yearbook Pictures

Some of us have forgotten them…some of us want to forget them…and some of us have a good enough sense of humor to laugh at them.
Yearbook pictures.
Twitter recently featured a bunch of celebrity yearbook pictures (some of them you’ve probably never seen before), and I couldn’t help but share some of my favorites. Enjoy!
Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson
Snoop Dogg
Morgan Freeman
Ice Cube
Kim Kardashian
Britney Spears
Eminem
Denzel Washington
Kanye West
Donald Glover
Brad Pitt
Lindsay Lohan
