Check Out These Fresh Celebrity Yearbook Pictures

Some of us have forgotten them…some of us want to forget them…and some of us have a good enough sense of humor to laugh at them.

Yearbook pictures.

Twitter recently featured a bunch of celebrity yearbook pictures (some of them you’ve probably never seen before), and I couldn’t help but share some of my favorites. Enjoy!

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson

~~~ CELEBRITY YEARBOOK THREAD ~~~ for #ThrowbackThursday Starting with The Rock pic.twitter.com/caQxYCCnNy — Complex (@Complex) August 10, 2017

Snoop Dogg

.@SnoopDogg came to picture day lookin fresh tbh pic.twitter.com/9mg6cRV07M — Complex (@Complex) August 10, 2017

Morgan Freeman

Never thought I'd see a young Morgan Freeman 😂 pic.twitter.com/9q24J9lCgM — koh (@__kpeezie03) August 10, 2017

Ice Cube

Wow Ice really flexed on everyone tho 😂 pic.twitter.com/K5CJLAJx6z — Complex (@Complex) August 10, 2017

Kim Kardashian

Britney Spears

Eminem

Now THIS… is a damn classic pic.twitter.com/AgOOTORpcv — Complex (@Complex) August 10, 2017

Denzel Washington

Kanye West

Donald Glover

With the Stars Wars shirt and everything 🙏 pic.twitter.com/JRcaop5u4P — Complex (@Complex) August 10, 2017

Brad Pitt

Yung Brad lookin suave pic.twitter.com/XzbsuT4Af4 — Complex (@Complex) August 10, 2017

Lindsay Lohan

