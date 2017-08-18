Big Sis Compiles Videos Of Her Brother’s Reactions Every Time She Surprises Him At School

Filed Under: brother, compilation video, Reaction, School, sister, Surprise
(Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

Get ready to melt!

With everything that’s been going in the United States lately, we just need a break from the horrible. We need something that is true love…pure joy…excitement…all rolled into one.

Meet Jess and her brother David. Jess compiled video after video of her brother’s reactions every time she surprised him at the bus stop or to pick him up from school. She says this is “for anyone having a bad day.”

Yeah, we are feeling the love here. Wouldn’t we all love to have someone in our lives that was this excited to see us? Or that expressed this much love for us? We have all the feels and hope you do too!

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 100.3 Jack FM - Dallas, TX

Radio.com App
All Access Pass With Billy Kidd
WIN Stuff

Listen Live