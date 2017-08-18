Amy Schumer Hilariously Photobombs The Defendant On Judge Judy

Everybody loves Judge Judy, including comedian and actress Amy Schumer.

Apparently, back in May, Schumer and her sister were a part of the studio audience for an episode of Judge Judy. Somehow, the sisters kept the appearance and the Bailiff Petri-Hawkins-Byrd meet and greet under wraps, that is until the episode aired on Thursday.

However, Schumer managed to catcvh herself on tape. Needless to say, her fans are loving it! She even took a moment to make eyes at the camera.

Hell yeah! You know I was in the audience on #judgejudy My sister and I sat in on the cases for the day because we love her!!!!! A post shared by @amyschumer on Aug 17, 2017 at 2:11pm PDT

She even got to sit in Judge Judy’s chair!

No look pass from @byrdthebailiff #dreams A post shared by @amyschumer on Aug 17, 2017 at 2:53pm PDT

Best cameo EVER!