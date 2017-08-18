A Fort Worth Woman Is Livestreaming Her Breast Augmentation Surgery On Instagram This Morning

Filed Under: Ashley Devonna, Breast Augmentation Surgery, Dallas Observer, Fort Worth, Instagram
Fort Worth’s 24-year-old Ashley Devonna (pictured below) is having breast augmentation surgery this morning at 7:30am.  Even though the procedure is very common, the way she’s going about it is very different.

She’s livestreaming it over her Instagram page: sharing how Dr. Farah Khan (a board-certified plastic surgeon) is enhancing her natural 32A cup.

Ashley is a social media, fashion and beauty star who got her start on YouTube in 2013.  Now her fan base has grown to nearly 225,ooo subscribers on YouTube; 65,000 followers on Instagram.

Ashley’s Instagram page is here.  You can also read more about her (including how she wants to educate with the livestream) here.

