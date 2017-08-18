8 Places In DFW Where You Can Watch The Solar Eclipse

On Monday, August 21st, 2017, we will experience a total solar eclipse. Unfortunately, here in DFW, we won’t get the full experience. About 75% of the sun will be blocked.

Of course, that shouldn’t stop you from taking in the view. For those of you who already have your special solar eclipse glasses, you can start looking to the sky around 10:40AM. For everyone else, there are plenty of places around town where you can view the eclipse without being blinded by the light.

Frontiers of Flight Museum – the first 300 visitors will get a pair of free eclipse glasses with their $7 admission.

The Perot Museum – not only will there be free activities on the plaza, they will also be carrying the live stream directly from NASA.

The Arboretum – complimentary eclipse glasses with your $1 admission.

Noble Planetarium – you can watch the live stream from inside the planetarium, use eclipse glasses, and even talk with a real eclipse expert.

Ray Roberts State Lake Park – your choice of eclipse glasses or a solar filtered telescope with regular admission.

Richland College

Mountain View College – they’ll have FREE eclipse glasses and astronomy books to look through.

TCU – You’ll have the choice of solar-viewing glasses, numerous telescopes with special filters, and pinhole projectors.

Ok, so now you have no excuses. Don’t miss out! Otherwise you’ll have to wait until 2024.