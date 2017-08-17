Wisconsin Man Casually Drives Himself To Hospital With A Nail In His Chest

Doug Bergeson was doing some casual work on his home when he somehow managed to shoot himself square in the chest with a nail gun. Apparently the gun misfired, causing the spike to ricochet off a nearby wall and impale Bergeson.

Here’s where the story gets really interesting… The nail to the chest didn’t seem to phase Doug, he just casually got in his car and drove down to the hospital. Doug, who is obviously too cool for school only had this to say about his injury. “I thought it just nicked me. I looked down. I felt OK.”

Via People