Van Runs Into Crowd In Barcelona Killing 13 People

Dozens are injured and thirteen are dead after a van drove through crowds in Barcelona’s Las Ramblas tourist area. Reports say the car sped through the pedestrian area hitting multiple people.

Local law enforcement are treating this incident as a terrorist attack. Many are claiming that certain people were intentionally targeted. The assailant fled on foot but officials have begun a country wide man hunt.

This was not the first time a vehicle has been used to injure large crowds in Europe.

Via BBC