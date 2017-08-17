Tom Cruise Broke His Ankle On Set; Production Of M:I 6 Halted

We knew Tom Cruise injured himself while on set of the upcoming Mission Impossible 6, although we had no idea of the severity of his injury.

Unfortunately, we have just learned that Cruise suffered a broken ankle while performing a stunt, and as a result, production of M:I 6 has been halted. Paramount said in a statement, “During production on the latest Mission: Impossible film, Tom Cruise broke his ankle while performing a stunt. Production will go on hiatus while Tom makes a full recovery. Tom wants to thank you all for your concern and support and can’t wait to share the film with everyone next summer.”

Paramount did not confirm the length of time production would be halted, but the current estimate is anywhere from six weeks to three months as Cruise also injured his hip performing the stunt. Despite all this, Paramount is still confident the film will remain on schedule, and will hit theaters next July.

Via Telegraph

Follow JT on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter