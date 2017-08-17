This Guy Hilariously Recreates His Girlfriend’s Instagram Posts And It’ll Crack You Up

Edward Lane has recreated his girlfriend’s Instagram posts in a hilarious parody account he made solely to have some fun with her.

Edward is a journalist at Men’s Health UK. His girlfriend, Amy Hopkins, is the digital editor at Women’s Health UK, and she sort of kills it on Instagram. Her fitness account, @Wellness_Ed, has more than 27,000 followers.  In response to Amy’s account, Edward made one called @Wellness_Ted.

His parody account has already reached more than 14,000 followers, and the posts are freaking hilarious.

“Literally hundreds of people were double-tapping a picture of my girlfriend eating salad – it made absolutely no sense to me,” explained Edward in an interview with Mashable. “But most of all it cracked me up.”

