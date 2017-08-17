This Guy Hilariously Recreates His Girlfriend’s Instagram Posts And It’ll Crack You Up

Edward Lane has recreated his girlfriend’s Instagram posts in a hilarious parody account he made solely to have some fun with her.
WHO WORE IT BETTER? // Best of luck to my ultimate abs-piration @wellness_ed at today's @lululemonuk #sweatlife festival. She may need to work on the shading in of her six-pack, and she definitely envies my leggy blonde pins, but she's gonna knock her #wellnessmindset talk about the park today in front of 300 people (literally 💯💯💯). You're a fucking legend, gonna be super proud, blah blah blah more lovey bollocks not suitable for public consumption. . And yes, I will be there. And yes I will be wearing my abs. Obvs.
Edward is a journalist at Men’s Health UK. His girlfriend, Amy Hopkins, is the digital editor at Women’s Health UK, and she sort of kills it on Instagram. Her fitness account, @Wellness_Ed, has more than 27,000 followers. In response to Amy’s account, Edward made one called @Wellness_Ted.
His parody account has already reached more than 14,000 followers, and the posts are freaking hilarious.
PARTY TIME // Back on the #PRI balloon for a pre-bank holiday endurance boost. This technique helps to realign your posture, bring your ribs down and therefore give your lungs more room to breathe – increasing your stamina. Normally used for 10K preparation – I'm deploying it to power me through three days of beer at the seaside. Just when you think it's all too much and your world is spinning – this technique gives you room for another pint (and probably a Mr Whippy). The laughing gas helps, too… It is the weekend, after all
'GRAM GOLD // This post is everything. Here I get to show you both sides of me with just the smallest repositioning of my leg. On the left, in the classic "unposed" or "reality" set-up, I can show you just what a normal person I am with my flat ass and soft bits. However – On the right, in the "posed" or "Instagram" hip-pop position I've used angles and lighting to look sexy AF. And the best part is I can get away with it without people thinking I'm only about DAT 🍑 LYF because it's off-set by how goddamn inspiring I am being next to it. Win-win. Try this influencer hack and see both your sex appeal and credibility hit 💯😘
“Literally hundreds of people were double-tapping a picture of my girlfriend eating salad – it made absolutely no sense to me,” explained Edward in an interview with Mashable. “But most of all it cracked me up.”
