PayPal Cuts Off Payments to Hate Groups

PayPal announced it is cutting off payments to more than three-dozen hate groups and extremist organizations including Altright.com, a white nationalist group led by Richard Spencer.

The moves comes in the wake of last week’s violent white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia. The online payment company says, “Regardless of the individual or organization in question, we work to ensure that our services are not used to accept payments or donations for activities that promote hate, violence or racial intolerance.”

A day earlier, the Southern Poverty Law Center, an advocacy organization specializing in civil rights, said PayPal was used by hate groups to raise funds. Other payment companies, like Visa and MasterCard, are being encouraged to follow suit and stop doing business with hate groups. Discover already announced that it has terminated merchant agreements with hate groups. (The Hill)

Earlier this week, Google and GoDaddy canceled the domain registration for the neo-Nazi website The Daily Stormer.