Man Performs CPR To Save Pet Tortoise’s Life

Retired postman John Fletcher had not seen his pet tortoise, Freda, all afternoon. He usually lets the 45-year-old Freda roam his garden freely. He wrote in a Facebook post, “The boundary is sealed from escape. Hedgehog gaps are too small for her.”

He knew that she had to be somewhere in the confines of his garden, but after over an hour searching, still could not find her. He finally reached into his pond, and found her. He wrote, “As a last resort to find it I put my arms down into my wild life garden pond and was shocked to find it on the bottom. I took it out and it was looking quite dead and limp.”

Fletcher, didn’t think twice, and immediately began performing CPR on his beloved pet. After a few blows, a small amount of water blew out of Freda’s mouth. Fletcher proceeded to warm Freda with a hair dryer, and massaged her legs and neck. After about an hour, she opened her eyes.

Freda is over 45-years-old, and Fletcher received her from a friend who could no longer care for her. “I am so happy that it had came back to life as after years of successful hibernation and care it would have been a great loss to me.”

Via The Epoch Times

