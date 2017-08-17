‘It’ Remake Set To Break Box Office Records

The first trailer for the terrifying remake ‘It’ quickly broke the record for the most watched trailer online. And that was in just one day! We’ll ‘It’s not stopping there.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, the Stephen King remake is expected to rake in over $50 million on it’s opening week. This would trounce the $48.4 million record held by ‘Hotel Transylvania 2’

Even though the film is rated R its looking like it will have the perfect blend of high quality modern horror with all the sweet sweet nostalgia of the original miniseries.

Via UPROXX