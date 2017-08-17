Gwen Stefani Pregnant At 47? New Pics With Supposed Baby Bump Have Rumors Flying

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton confirmed their romance in the fall of 2015. Since then, the pair has reportedly been trying to have a baby together, and the rumors are flying that they may have finally succeeded.

Stefani, 47, stepped out wearing a flowy dress, which makes it look like she’s sporting a pretty noticeable baby bump.

Stefani and Shelton have been actively trying, and both figure, “if it happens, it happens.” The couple do not have any children together, though Stefani has three children from her previous relationship with Gavin Rossdale.

Via Inquisitr

