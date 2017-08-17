Gain Early Admission Into Six Flags With Donation Of School Supply!

This upcoming Saturday, the 19th, you can help out a child going back to school, while scoring early admission to Six Flags!

On August 19th, Six Flags is celebrating their Super Hero Back to School Bash! Not only will all of our favorites coasters and rides be open, Wonder Woman, Batman, and Superman will be roaming around the park.

Plus, is you donate a school supply worth at least $5, you will receive EARLY entry into their Super Hero Early Ride Time event from 9:30am to 10:30am! General Admission or a Season Ticket Pass is still required to enter, but you will get in early!

See you at Six Flags!

Via Laronde