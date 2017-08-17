Watch Foo Fighters Perform at Greek Acropolis

By Scott T. Sterling

Dave Grohl and the Foo Fighters recently played the band’s first-ever live show at the famed Odeon of Herodes Atticus on the site of the ancient Acropolis in Athens, Greece, this summer.

The concert was filmed for PBS series Landmarks Live In Concert that features artists performing at monumental locations around the world. The show, hosted by Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer Chad Smith, has been given an official air date of November 10.

“We’ve done some crazy things over the last 20 years,” Grohl said in a press release, “but I think this might be the craziest thing the Foo Fighters have ever done.”

“The Acropolis hasn’t been rocked that hard in a while – maybe 2500 hundred years, give or take,” Chad Smith enthused. “It was an amazing experience, made extra special that I could spend it with my longtime friends, the mighty Foos.”

Watch a preview clip from the show in advance of the Nov. 10 premiere below.