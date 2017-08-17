Emma Stone Is Hollywood’s Highest Paid Actress, Earning $28 Million This Year

At just 28-years-old, Emma Stone was officially named Hollywood’s highest paid actress for the year, after earning a staggering $28 million over a 12 month ranking period.

We can attribute the bulk of Stone’s earnings to her Oscar-winning role in La La Land, which earned $445.3 million at the box office worldwide. She lands the top spot just ahead of the second-highest paid actress, Jennifer Aniston, who earned $25.5 million, as well as the former highest paid actress, Jennifer Lawrence, who sits at third earning $24 million.

The earnings were calculated between June 1, 2016 and June 1, 2017, and are all pretax, and do not account for fees for agents, managers and lawyers. Earnings estimates are compiled from data from Nielsen, ComScore, Box Office Mojo and IMDB, along with interviews with industry insiders

Via Forbes

