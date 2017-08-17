DISD To Tackle Renaming Four Schools Named After Confederates

The move comes after the recent violence in Charlottesville.

DISD board president Dan Micciche said that next month’s meeting will include a discussion on renaming four Dallas elementary schools: Robert E. Lee, Stonewall Jackson, Sidney Johnston and John H. Reagan.

“Naming these schools wasn’t about celebrating the military prowess of a Confederate general or teaching history. It was about establishing a symbol of control and dominance of the KKK dominated Dallas society at the time,” Marshall said. “The events in Charlottesville could easily have happened in Dallas. I think we should avoid enabling that and expedite decisions that would make it clear that Dallas is not a place that is going to tolerate that kind of racial hatred.”

Such a move wouldn’t occur until the end of the school year in May after parents or school leaders suggest a new name for a school. The vote would then take place in June.

Lee and Jackson Elementary Schools are both in the Lakewood area and named for famous Conderate generals.

Johnston and Reagan Elementary Schools are both in Oak Cliff. Johnston was a Confederate general killed in 1862. Reagan was a decorated congressman from the late 19th century who served in the Confederacy.