Bon Jovi is Removing Leather From His Clothing Line

New Jersey rocker Bon Jovi says he’s doing away with the leather trim on his Hart N Dagger branded jeans. Instead, the $275 pants will now carry “vegan leather” (vinyl) patches.

PETA says educating Bon Jovi about slaughterhouse practices led to the change. PETA says the cows suffer from castration, dehorning, tail-docking and branding.

A spokesperson for the activist organization quotes one of the musician’s signature songs in its comments, saying, “Animals are no longer livin’ on a prayer, thanks to Jon Bon Jovi.” (New Jersey Star Ledger)

Many celebrities — such as Paul McCartney, Joan Jett and Belinda Carlisle – support PETA’s efforts in this area.

Bon Jovi’s fashion line, Hart N Dagger, also sells items not involving cows: T-shirts, sweaters, workshirts and accessories such as pendants and cufflinks.