Arlington Launches Autonomous Vehicles for Cowboy/Ranger Fans

The City of Arlington is set to launch new autonomous shuttles for transporting fans to/from both AT&T Stadium and Globe Life Park.

The two busses will officially hit the streets (trails) on Saturday Aug. 26 at AT&T Stadium, just in time for the Dallas Cowboys’ preseason game.

Milo, the French-made shuttles will operate on off-street trails within the Entertainment District, and will transport 12 passengers for free.

The self-driving electric vehicles are being leased by the City from EasyMile, a company based in France, as part of a one-year pilot program exploring autonomous transportation technology. Arlington will be the first municipal government in the United States to offer ongoing autonomous shuttle service to the general public.

Officials say the self-driving shuttles have never had an accident, as they’re equipped with numerous safety features to prevent an accident. The vehicles will also have a certified operator on-board serving as a customer service ambassador.