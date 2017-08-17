A Star Wars Spin Off Centered Around Obi-Wan Kenobi Is Officially Happening

According to The Hollywood Reporter, a standalone film focusing on Obi-Wan Kenobi is in the works. Oscar-nominated director Stephen Daldry is in early talks to bring to the project to life, and as of now, THR reports there is no script. If it moves forward, Daldry will reportedly oversee development and writing with Lucasfilm.

Both Ewan McGregor and Alec Guinness have portrayed the beloved Jedi-Master, though details remain scarce as to who would reprise the role and in what time period the space epic would take place. Guinness, now 86, received an Oscar nomination in the Best Supporting Actor category for his performance in 1977’s Star Wars: Episode IV—A New Hope.

McGregor—who starred as a younger Kenobi in the Star Wars prequels—has long expressed interest in exploring his character’s storyline.

He recently told CinemaBlend, “I’ve always thought there was a story to tell between my last one and Alec Guinness’ first one. It would be fun to film that story now I’m older. I’d be the right age. I’m 45. Alec Guinness was what, sixty? I could do two of them.”

McGregor added to Business Insider, “I’ve been very open to say I’d be happy to do it, if they want to do it.”

-source via eonline.com