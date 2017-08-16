WWE Hall-of-Famer Ric Flair in Critical Condition

Flair was brought in to the hospital on Friday night, and is now in critical condition.

TMZ Sports reports, Flair was suffering from “multiple organ problems.” Fiancee Wendy Barlow, posted on Facebook about Flairs condition. “Just want to give an update to my friends and family as I have been unable to talk on the phone without crying and just feel shocked over events, I took Ric to the hospital Friday night with severe abdominal pain. From that moment on it all seems like a nightmare … multiple organ problems. Not to go into too many details I want everyone to know he still needs prayers as he is still in critical condition, and no he did not have colon surgery… it was another surgery!” Barlow’s update is the first significant news on Flair’s condition since Monday, when Flair was placed in a medically induced coma after he underwent a surgical procedure.