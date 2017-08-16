Man’s Bizarre Leg Cramp Looks So Painful You Can’t Stop Watching

We all know that pain. Those leg cramps after working out or just randomly when you’re laying down. However, this person in particular might be feeling it more than some! Facebook user, Angel Bermudez, recently uploaded a video of a leg cramp he got post-workout and it looks so painful you can’t stop watching.

“After the workout. Start to relax and then this happens,” Bermudez captioned. “Painful yes it was.”

But painful might be an understatement. It looks like something out of an Alien movie almost! Take a look for yourself.