Jack’s Nine @ 9, August 16, 1994

Wednesday, August 16

The year was 1994, and on this day (August 16), we were beginning our last week in a pre-OJ scandal universe. Our #1 song on this day was the last #1 before the longest reigning #1 of all time! Lisa Loeb stayed at the top for another two weeks; after that, it was Boyz II Men until DECEMBER! Just as miraculous, perhaps, was the jump of “I’ll Make Love To You,” entering the chart on this day at #31, all the way to #1 in two weeks.

Sheryl Crow-All I Wanna Do

Stone Temple Pilots-Vasoline

Boyz II Men-I’ll Make Love To You

Aerosmith-Crazy

Elton John-Can You Feel The Love Tonight

Ace Of Base-Dont Turn Around

Collective Soul-Shine

All-4-One-I Swear

Lisa Loeb-Stay (I Missed You)