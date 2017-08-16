Jack’s Nine @ 9, August 16, 1994

August 16, 2017 9:50 AM
Filed Under: 1994, 2017, August 16, Jack's FM, Music, Nine @ 9, Today, Wednesday
(Photo by Chris Weeks/Liaison)

Wednesday, August 16

The year was 1994, and on this day (August 16), we were beginning our last week in a pre-OJ scandal universe.  Our #1 song on this day was the last #1 before the longest reigning #1 of all time!  Lisa Loeb stayed at the top for another two weeks; after that, it was Boyz II Men until DECEMBER!  Just as miraculous, perhaps, was the jump of “I’ll Make Love To You,” entering the chart on this day at #31, all the way to #1 in two weeks.

Sheryl Crow-All I Wanna Do

Stone Temple Pilots-Vasoline

Boyz II Men-I’ll Make Love To You

Aerosmith-Crazy

Elton John-Can You Feel The Love Tonight

Ace Of Base-Dont Turn Around

Collective Soul-Shine

All-4-One-I Swear

Lisa Loeb-Stay (I Missed You)

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 100.3 Jack FM - Dallas, TX

Radio.com App
All Access Pass With Billy Kidd
WIN Stuff

Listen Live