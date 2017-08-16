Bonnie Tyler Will Sing ‘Total Eclipse of the Heart’ During The Total Solar Eclipse

August 16, 2017 10:27 PM
Filed Under: Bonnie Tyler, total eclipse, total eclipse of the heart
(Photo by Debbie Hickey/Getty Images)

I can only assume there’s an eclipse playlist out there as well.

Here’s the perfect song to play during the eclipse. Bonnie Tyler will perform her 1983 hit “Total Eclipse of the Heart” aboard a Royal Caribbean cruise ship during the total solar eclipse on Monday, August 21. Tyler won’t be the only musician on board, DNCE is scheduled to preform right after. The ’80s hit surges in popularity whenever an eclipse occurs. Time reports that the song had a 75 percent increase in streams on Spotify the day after the March 2016 total solar eclipse. Maybe we’ll play Total Eclipse of the Heart during the eclipse.

