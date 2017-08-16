Atlanta Falcons’ New Stadium Will Feature A Chick-Fil-A, And Still Won’t Be Open On Sundays

According to The Washington Post, the Atlanta Falcons’ new football stadium, set to open this month, will have a Chick-fil-A booth. However, the fast-food chain will not make exceptions – even on football Sundays.

Mercedes-Benz Stadium is set to open for the Falcons and Atlanta United games in August, according to The Washington Post. The Chick-fil-A policy of staying closed on Sundays will carry over to the new stadium even though the NFL team plays seven out of its eight games on Sunday.

The Washington Post reports the stadium will play host to five Atlanta United games, two college football games on Labor Day weekend and even a Garth Brooks concert in October.

There will be plenty of opportunities to enjoy Chick-fil-A at the new Mercedes-Benz stadium – just not for the Falcons.