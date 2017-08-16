Artists React to Trump’s Blaming ‘Both Sides’ for Charlottesville Violence

August 16, 2017 4:18 PM
Filed Under: Barbara Streisand, Brothers Osborne, Clay Aiken, Demi Lovato, Jack Antonoff, Jason Isbell, John Mayer, Lady Gaga
Photo: Joe Raedle / Getty Images

By Annie Reuter

President Donald Trump incited outrage on Tuesday (Aug. 15) during a press conference, in which he discussed the deadly rally held by white supremacists in Charlottesville, Virginia over the weekend. In his speech, he condemned the violence “on many sides” and likened the “alt-left” to the KKK and neo-Nazis.

Related: Green Day Sound Off On Trump, Charlottesville in ‘Troubled Times’ Video

“I think there’s blame on both sides and I have no doubt about it,” Trump said during the press conference. “What about the alt-left that came charging at, as you say, the alt-right? Do they have any semblance of guilt? I think they do.”

Many artists were appalled by these comments, in which Trump seemed to be comparing neo-Nazis to those gathered to protest against individuals with hateful, violent views. The musicians shared their anger and distaste for Trump on social media, urging Americans to stand up for what is right.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 100.3 Jack FM - Dallas, TX

Radio.com App
All Access Pass With Billy Kidd
WIN Stuff

Listen Live